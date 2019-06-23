< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family of 3-year-old born premature gives back to local children's hospital 23 2019 12:22PM By Anita Roman
Posted Jun 23 2019 12:24PM MST
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 12:22PM MST
Updated Jun 23 2019 12:44PM MST 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/Community_Cares__Asher_s_Home_Adventure_0_7434165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414294759" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — In this week's Community Cares, Asher, a little boy who started fighting for his life before he was even born, and his family are giving back for his third birthday. </p><p>Asher is a typical 3-year-old. He loves to play ball, and catching is his favorite.</p><p>"I was 23 weeks pregnant when my water broke and before that thought everything was going great and then at 23 weeks I was on hospital bed rest at Cardon's Banner Desert," said Breann Vogt, Asher's mom.</p><p>Asher was born at 29 weeks, over 10 weeks early. As a premature baby, his lungs didn't even develop, and as a result, he has lung disease. He spent 240 days in the NICU and 100 days in the PICU.</p><p>"He has a nurse at night so Jesse and I can sleep that monitors him, he is on continuous feeds so because of his prematurity a lot of kids struggle with eating and swallowing and breathing," said Breann.</p><p>Thanks to the great care at Banner, Asher was able to go home. His home adventure has been one of growth, so on his first birthday, the family started a tradition. </p><p>"We ended up raising 600 gifts thanks to the generous donations of our family and friends and strangers," said Breann. </p><p>Books and toys, all of which were donated to Cardon's Children Hospital. 600 more gifts were raised on Asher's second birthday, and this year they hope is to surpass that. </p><p>"It can be a traumatic experience, we just want to be there to pay it forward to them," said Breann.</p><p>Asher's family wants other families to feel the comfort and hope they felt and to have faith, just like Asher, their children will thrive as well. </p><p>"From everything that he has been through he has always been happy and so resilient, it's amazing how resilient preemies can be," says Breann.</p><p>The family is hoping to deliver the gifts to the hospital on July 15 or 16. They have about 50 gifts so far from the gift registry.</p><p>You can donate through their <a href="https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/cardonschildrens-center-july-2019-gilbert/8FN7I3BQ24XE?ref=cm_sw_sm_r_px_MOBILE_oLoCZoftXQ1dh" target="_blank">Amazon page</a> and have the gift sent right to where it needs to go. 