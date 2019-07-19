< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family of AC technician shocked with his sudden death in Avondale By FOX 10 Staff, Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:34PM MST
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 05:53PM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:54PM MST d=b("#social-share-419246673.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419246673");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure AVFD: AC repairman's death may be heat-related (FOX 10) -- </strong>Family and friends of a longtime Valley AC technician who suddenly died on the job Thursday are wondering if something else happened.</p><p>Authorities say the technician, identified as Steven Ball, was found dead in the attic of a home near Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue. Officials say just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, the homeowners became concerned and found the man unresponsive when checking on him 30 minutes after he went up into the attic. That's when they called for help.</p><p>Firefighters arrived at the home, brought the man down from the attic and pronounced him dead at the scene.</p><p>Ball's wife said Steven had a 20-year career as an HVAC technician. To him, it was more than a job. It was how he served the community.</p><p>"He's like, you know what? I love it. I just love it," </p><p>"One of those top-notch guys who does anything he can to fit in as many homes as he can in one day," said Seth Grasteit, who found Ball dead in the attic.</p><p>"When I went up there, I couldn't feel a pulse," said Grasteit.</p><p>Authorities say the death may have been heat-related. However, Ball's family says another technician who looked at the system found another possible cause.</p><p>"We believe Steve died from electric shock, not from heatstroke," said Grasteit. "When I found him, he had one hand that was in the wires underneath a blower motor, next to a pan of water that was full."</p><p>Ball leaves behind his business, Air Specialists LLC, a wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.</p><p>"This man was 60 years old, and he was the best example of unconditional love of anyone I've ever known, except for my dad," said Karen Ball, Ball's widow.</p><p><strong>GoFundMe for Steve Ball's funeral expenses</strong><br> <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-ball-funeral" target="_blank">https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-ball-funeral</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-baby-products-from-phoenix-business-available-worldwide" title="Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide" data-articleId="419241803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made I" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Carilla, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989.</p><p>"I actually created all the products, and we used to sew all our own products here," said Bumkins' President, Jakki Liberman.</p><p>In 1989, Liberman, a Valley mother of four, was on the hunt for convenient, healthy baby products she could trust. She then started making them herself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-to-close-children-s-hospital-in-mesa" title="Hacienda to close children's hospital in Mesa" data-articleId="419228957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hacienda to close children's hospital in Mesa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:16PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the embattled Hacienda HealthCare say they will close a children's hospital in Mesa.</p><p>Officials say the 24-bed hospital, which opened in 2015, has four patients right now. The hospital will remain open until a new owner/operator can be found, or the last patient is ready to leave the hospital.</p><p>The hospital provides non-emergency, non-surgical care to medically fragile children who are ready to leave a surgical or intensive-care hospital environment, but are not ready to return home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/wife-of-man-arrested-for-child-molestation-arrested-accused-of-failing-to-report-allegations" title="Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations" data-articleId="419219573" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Wife_of_child_molestation_suspect_arrest_0_7536382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Wife_of_child_molestation_suspect_arrest_0_7536382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Wife_of_child_molestation_suspect_arrest_0_7536382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Wife_of_child_molestation_suspect_arrest_0_7536382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Wife_of_child_molestation_suspect_arrest_0_7536382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The wife of a Gilbert man arrested on molestation charges is herself arrested, accused of failing to report on child neglect. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 03:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The wife of a Gilbert man arrested on molestation charges is herself arrested, accused of failing to report on child neglect.</p><p>Authorities say 46-year-old Leslie Marie Little was arrested Thursday morning. Just months before, after Gilbert Police were notified that her husband, George Little, allegedly molested multiple children by touching their private areas on multiple occasions.</p><p>Police say when detectives spoke with Leslie in May, she confirmed that three years ago, a then three-year-old child disclosed on two occasions that Leslie's husband touched her inappropriately. Leslie is the three-year-old's in-home caregiver for five days a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Pat says Robert never spoke about his time in Vietnam, but he would constantly say how he wished he could get his dog tags back." (Jennifer Kendall on FOX 7)" title="KTBC Lost dog tags returned_1563587530195.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kendra Jensen in the hospital after a freak lawnmower accident sliced her neck open. (Photo by Kendra Jensen)" title="lawnmower_1563586605859-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)" title="michelleobama-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-ac-technician-shocked-with-his-sudden-death-in-avondale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Karen Ball" title="KSAZ Steve Ball 71919"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of AC technician shocked with his sudden death in Avondale</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 