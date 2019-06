PHOENIX (FOX 10) - We now know the identity of a woman shot and killed in a West Phoenix parking lot. Now her family is trying to raise money for her funeral.

Dozens of people went to car wash fundraiser to show their support for Nicole Martinez, who leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter.

According to her sister, Martinez, a 34-year-old paraplegic, taught math and science at College America, helping students earn their GED.

Known as a loving mother who left a positive impact on people she cared for, her sister planned to see her Friday, but on Thursday night, police say a suspect or suspects shot and killed Martinez in a parking lot near North 45th and West Virginia Avenues. Two others got shot - one man dead and another woman in critical condition.

Right now, there aren't many leads in this investigation. Police haven't identified a suspect and Martinez's family is distraught as they try to lay her to rest.

"She was an inspiration to everybody," said Annette Martinez, Nicole's sister. "She loved everybody. It's a big loss, a very big loss and we miss her."

Nicole's family has started a GoFundMe to help assist with funeral expenses.