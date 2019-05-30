< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family reunited with dog after she escapes nearly four years ago By Stephanie Olmo
Posted May 30 2019 08:23PM MST
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:23PM MST
Updated May 30 2019 09:25PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409976462-409990012" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_reunited_with_dog_after_she_escap_0_7333902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A Valley woman's beloved pet goes missing for nearly four years. But then suddenly, out of the blue, the dog is dropped off at an animal hospital - happy and healthy. Gov. Ducey, others react to news of Trump's Mexico import tariff plan
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 30 2019 07:43PM MST
Updated May 30 2019 09:32PM MST Gov. PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sounded off Thursday night, after President Donald Trump announced he will slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican import, effective June 10.

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied," he wrote, "at which time the Tariffs will be removed." Program in the Valley offers real-life experience as a way to get more teens interested in STEM
By Jennifer Auh, FOX 10
Posted May 30 2019 07:23PM MST
Updated May 30 2019 07:28PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new survey shows teen girls are losing interest in STEM fields, but a nonprofit program is working on encouraging their interest.

It's not often you see school-aged kids with the title of mayor, CEO, or engineer, but that's what Junior Achievement BizTown offers. Kids get to compete and apply for jobs and fulfill their duties once a week, stepping outside of their usual classroom to real-life skills. In the program, kids work at a mockup city hall, tech shop, or whatever they want to pursue.

"I noticed there was a lot of paperwork and communicating. I realized, man. I want to do something that's hands-on and get involved," said Alexia Moreno, who is going to be a junior in high school, took part in the program as a child, where she developed an interest in the medical field and engineering. She has been thinking about her dream job as well. Family searching for answers after Scottsdale man was found shot dead inside his apartment
By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted May 30 2019 05:47PM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The family of a Scottsdale man who was shot and killed is searching for answers.

Police are still searching for leads, and officials said whoever shot and killed Richard Chavez, a 26-year-old father, did not target him at random.

"He had no enemies. He was always just a loving person. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/gov-ducey-reacts-to-news-of-trump-s-mexico-import-tariff-plan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Gov. Ducey, others react to news of Trump's Mexico import tariff plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/program-in-the-valley-offers-real-life-experience-as-a-way-to-get-more-teens-interested-in-stem" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Valley_program_tries_to_get_teens_intere_0_7333185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Valley_program_tries_to_get_teens_intere_0_7333185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Valley_program_tries_to_get_teens_intere_0_7333185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Valley_program_tries_to_get_teens_intere_0_7333185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/30/Valley_program_tries_to_get_teens_intere_0_7333185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Program in the Valley offers real-life experience as a way to get more teens interested in STEM</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rapper-lil-durk-arrest-in-connection-to-shooting-at-the-varsity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Durk&#x20;Derrick&#x20;Bank&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;by&#x20;his&#x20;stage&#x20;name&#x20;Lil&#x20;Durk&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;booked&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;February&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Varsity&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rapper Lil Durk arrest in connection to shooting at The Varsity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/ben-jerrys-aims-to-churn-out-cbd-ice-cream-as-soon-as-its-legalized" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/asdfsafsadfsad_1559266280743_7333411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/asdfsafsadfsad_1559266280743_7333411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/asdfsafsadfsad_1559266280743_7333411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/asdfsafsadfsad_1559266280743_7333411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/asdfsafsadfsad_1559266280743_7333411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There&#x20;is&#x20;no&#x20;official&#x20;release&#x20;date&#x20;of&#x20;CBD&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;since&#x20;the&#x20;FDA&#x20;prohibits&#x20;putting&#x20;adding&#x20;CBD&#x20;to&#x20;food&#x20;and&#x20;beverages&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Jerry&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ben & Jerry's aims to churn out CBD ice cream 'as soon as it's legalized'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 