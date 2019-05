Related Headlines Man found shot to death inside apartment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The family of a Scottsdale man who was shot and killed is searching for answers.

Police are still searching for leads, and officials said whoever shot and killed Richard Chavez, a 26-year-old father, did not target him at random.

"He had no enemies. He was always just a loving person. Good brother, awesome dad, dedicated fiance and just a good person," said Brittany Cazares.

Chavez was planning to marry his fiancé someday soon.,

"He had just moved. He was excited about his new place. He wanted us to come and check it out, and he couldn't wait for us to get together," said Cazares.

Last Saturday at around 4:00 p.m., Cazares said her younger sister came to see their brother at his apartment, where she saw broken glass before calling 911. When officers arrived, they found Chavez shot dead inside. According to Cazares, neighbors heard gunshots, but leads to a suspect have been scarce. Meanwhile, police officials said the investigation is still in its early stages.

"That's the hard part when you're just trying to figure out what happened, and why someone would do something like this," said Cazares. "They took away part of you, part of your heart, and it's just hard."

Cazares said her brother's fiancé is doing her best and hoping for answers, and she is now a single parent to a five-year-old boy who doesn't understand what happened to his father.

"She lost the love of her life and the father of her son, her partner, the person she's been with since they were kids, and she's just trying to stay strong for her son," said Cazares.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police.

GoFundMe for Richard Chavez Ortega

