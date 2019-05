ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- An Arizona City woman has been missing for a month. There has been no sign of her, and her family is now speaking out.

One of the last places 64-year-old Bonnie Webb was seen was at a gas station in Stanfield, about 30 minutes away from her home. Her truck was later found about 30 minutes outside of Stanfield, but Webb was nowhere to be found.

"We had dinner, just hung out, talked about old times, and then she left about 10:30 p.m.," said Bonnie's daughter, Cindy Webb.

Cindy last saw her mother on March 31, at her home in Arizona City. Bonnie was supposed to be going home, which is right down the street, but she never made it. Cindy had a text that came in at about 1 in the morning, and that was the last time she heard from Bonnie.

"I was asleep and I didn't get it until the next morning," said Cindy. "My mom texted me and said she didn't know how she did it, but she ended up in Maricopa somehow."

That night and into the next morning, Bonnie was spotted on surveillance video at a few gas stations. One in Casa Grande and another in Stanfield. Border Patrol cameras also captured Bonnie along Indian Route 15 on the Tohono O’odham nation, heading toward Pima County. Bonnie's truck was later found on the reservation.

John Soto with Arizona Search and Rescue Tactical is trying to get clearance to search in that area.

"To go search more thoroughly. We've been over by air several times and we've been out a couple of times on foot, but we were told not to go back out there until we get permission."

Cindy is hopeful her mom will be found.

"My mom is somewhere," said Cindy. "She didn't just disappear. I just want closure. I want my mom. I want to find my mom."

The family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading them to Bonnie. They are asking anyone with information to come forward and call police.