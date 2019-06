PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It is now officially legal for farmers to grow hemp in the state of Arizona.

The Arizona Hemp Program - launching today - falls under the jurisdiction of the stat'es agriculture department. The program allows hemp to be used to manufacture products and allows them to be shipped across state lines.

Farmers will also be eligible to apply for USDA crop insurance.

THC concentration cannot be more than three-tenths of a percent for the hemp to remain legal.