FBI investigation underway in Glendale neighborhood

An FBI investigation is underway in a Glendale neighborhood. An FBI investigation is underway in a Glendale neighborhood.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Few answers have emerged Tuesday afternoon after the FBI swarmed a Glendale neighborhood near 55th and Northern Avenues.

For people in the neighborhood, the day started with a bang.

"I heard a strange noise and I thought a car crash," said Aurora Gaona. "Then I thought gunshots. Yeah definitely that's what it is."

The bang was followed by authorities kicking down the front door and demanding everyone to get out. Several men surrounded the home with guns drawn.

"First thing I saw was the guy dressed in military with a gun at his side, and he pointed the gun two doors down, and I thought, 'oh no, we've got a shooter,'" said Gaona.

Agents spent the rest of the morning carrying out medium-sized shipping boxes and placing them onto a table, one by one, marking them as evidence. A FOX 10 crew at the scene couldn't see what was inside, and the Feds will only say it's part of an ongoing investigation.