EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - FBI agents were involved in a shooting overnight - and it'll have an impact on the morning drive.

The shooting happened near Grand Ave. and Thompson Ranch Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force was serving a felony arrest warrant when shots were fired.

The suspects were in a vehicle - three of them total. One was treated on scene and was taken into custody. A second was taken to the hospital and the third wasn't hurt and is now being questioned. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Grand Ave. is now closed at Thompson Ranch Road.