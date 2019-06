GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- FBI officials in Phoenix are asking for the public's help, as they try to identify a person in connection with a bank robbery incident in Glendale Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Jill McCabe Tuesday evening, Glendale Police and FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force were called out to a Bank of America on the 5800 block of W. Thunderbird Road at around 2:50 p.m., after a person walked into the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. After the suspect received a known amount of money, he fled from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road.

Officials with the FBI are describing the suspect as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, measuring 5' 9" tall, with a medium build. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hat with the word "Arizona" on the front, dark sunglasses, a black t-shirt with cream-colored writing, and dark pants.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

