GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Woodbury Fire remains the biggest fire in Arizona right now. As of Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 96,307 acres - that's about 125 square miles. This fire is one of the top 10 largest wildfires in state history.

Officials say the fire is now 24 percent contained with 1,112 people working on it, but due to more favorable weather and the fire reaching a different vegetation type, minimal fire growth is expected.

Burning since June 8, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.