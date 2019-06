PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A dozen Phoenix residents are now without a home following a first alarm fire at an apartment building.

Phoenix Fire says it happened early Monday morning at an apartment building near 15th and Glendale Avenues. The fire started on the second floor and then spread down to the first floor.

The fire is out at the Cascada Del Sol Apartments near 15th Ave/Glendale. 4 apartments affected and 12 people are looking for a new place to live. Red Cross will be assisting the residents. @PHXFire @FOX10Phoenix @CarmenMB_Fox10 #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/ZHqzfJdeXd — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 17, 2019

The American Red Cross is helping those twelve people find temporary housing.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation