PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Fire crews responded to a brush fire that spread to a nearby home.

Firefighters were called to 51st Avenue and Elliot Road for reports of a tree fire and found a fast-moving brush fire that had spread to a home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, and the homeowners were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.