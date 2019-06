SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Fire crews from Scottsdale and Phoenix are working to contain a brush fire near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak Roads.

Firefighters responded to the area after the fire was reported by several people passing by.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management has taken over command of the fire, which has now spread to 45 acres.

New start - #AppaloosaFire - located near Scottsdale Rd. & Williams Dr., 45 acres, no immediate structures threatened, power lines to north. Fire moving N. #AZForestry & local coops on scene - requesting 2 hand crews. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2019

No homes or structures are being threatened at this time.

