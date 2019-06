PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says a family of four is now displaced after a fire in Central Phoenix. The fire happened near 15th Ave and Buckeye.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found a large on the rear of the house that quickly spread into the home and the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but a family of four in one unit and another couple along with their dogs are now displaced.

Crisis teams were on scene and are working with Red Cross to help all individuals find temporary housing. Officials say it's too early to know the cause of the fire, but crews say they believe it started in a utility room.

No injuries were reported.