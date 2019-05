PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Fire Department says multiple vehicles have been destroyed after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

Fire officials say it took 30 firefighters to extinguish the fire that involved more than 10 vehicles parked under a parking structure at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback.

The fire did spread to an apartment building, but firefighters were able to quickly put it out with minimal damage.

Most of the vehicles were completely destroyed, and the fire burned through power lines as well, according to Phoenix Fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.