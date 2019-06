Related Headlines Gasoline thieves accidentally blow up vehicles

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire HazMat crews responded to the scene of a fuel spill at a Circle K.

Officials say an underground fuel tank collapsed and leaked about 250 to 300 gallons of fuel at a Circle K near 26th Avenue and Camelback. The fuel tanks were being cleaned by a vacuum truck when a pressure relief valve failed, causing the tank on the truck to collapse and spill.

The Circle K was evacuated, and the Phoenix Police shut down traffic in the area. The store will be closed for four hours while crews continue to clean up.

No injuries were reported.