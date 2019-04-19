SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A close encounter with a giant stingray, a dinosaur of its kind, is now available in the Valley.

The Broad Stingray is usually found in Hawaii or Taiwan, but you don't have to leave the Valley to see 15-year-old Pua. She made her way to the Valley from the Hawaiian Islands, where she now weighs in as the biggest ray at the Odysea Aquarium.

"Pua is a very large animal, she's a little over 200 pounds, even for her species, so to be able to work with an animal so unique is really special," said Kyle Snpell with the Odysea Aquarium.