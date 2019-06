PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says one person is dead after an apartment fire in Phoenix. The fire broke out near 28th Street and Greenway Road.

Officials responded to the scene of the fire at 5:30 Monday morning. Upon arrival, crews found "heavy fire" coming from a condominium that spread into the surrounding condos. Crews were able to quickly deploy hand lines for search, rescue and fire attack.

Officials say they found an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Phoenix Fire, her boyfriend was waiting outside of the condo when they arrived. They say he tried to get a fire extinguisher but by the time he arrived, the fire became too aggressive.

Investigators are on the scene. It is not yet clear as to what caused the fire or if there are other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.