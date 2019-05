PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Phoenix near 3rd Street and Osborn that left one man dead.

Phoenix Fire says when they arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. The fire extended into a duplex next to the house and crews extended their hose lines from multiple fire trucks to put the fire out. Crews were sent by ladder to the roof to stop the fast-moving fire that spread into the attic of both homes. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.

Phoenix FD says that during the search and rescue of the house, they found a deceased individual who appears to be an adult male.

An individual from the duplex was able to escape as fire crews arrived. Phoenix Fire says seven occupants of the duplex are now displaced and Fire Department crisis teams are working with them to find temporary housing.

Investigators are currently on the scene and the cause of the fire is not known. No firefighters were injured.