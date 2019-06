PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says a Phoenix firetruck was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while responding to a car fire. The crash happened on the I-10 eastbound near 67th Avenue.

Firefighters say a speeding car hit the fire truck while they were responding to that car fire. The crash left several people hurt.

"The collision was five vehicles in total and there were two people injured," said Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department. "The driver of the vehicle that collided into engine 24 and also one firefighter from engine 24."

The firefighter and the driver are both expected to be OK.