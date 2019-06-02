< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FD: Phoenix firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to car fire 02 2019 09:35PM <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:15PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410464430"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:35PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:37PM MST</span></p> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410464430" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>Phoenix Fire says a Phoenix firetruck was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while responding to a car fire. The crash happened on the I-10 eastbound near 67th Avenue.</p><p>Firefighters say a speeding car hit the fire truck while they were responding to that car fire. The crash left several people hurt.</p><p>"The collision was five vehicles in total and there were two people injured," said Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department. <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3>

<p>PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's next state budget will help pay for building additional lanes along 23 miles (37 kilometers) of Interstate 17 north of the Phoenix area in two stretches where traffic can be clogged, particularly on summer and holiday weekends and after wrecks.</p><p>The project will add so-called two flex lanes that could be used for travel in either direction on 16 miles (26 kilometers) between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area and a third traffic lane in each direction on 7 miles (11 kilometers) between Anthem and Black Canyon City.</p><p>Legislation signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey for the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides $130 million over three years for the I-17 project. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona budget includes money to expand Interstate 17</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:33AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's next state budget will help pay for building additional lanes along 23 miles (37 kilometers) of Interstate 17 north of the Phoenix area in two stretches where traffic can be clogged, particularly on summer and holiday weekends and after wrecks.</p><p>The project will add so-called two flex lanes that could be used for travel in either direction on 16 miles (26 kilometers) between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area and a third traffic lane in each direction on 7 miles (11 kilometers) between Anthem and Black Canyon City.</p><p>Legislation signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey for the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides $130 million over three years for the I-17 project. <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It is now officially legal for farmers to grow hemp in the state of Arizona.</p><p>The Arizona Hemp Program, which launched Saturday, falls under the jurisdiction of the state's agriculture department. The program allows hemp to be used to manufacture products and allows them to be shipped across state lines.</p><p>Farmers will also be eligible to apply for USDA crop insurance.</p> The program allows hemp to be used to manufacture products and allows them to be shipped across state lines.</p><p>Farmers will also be eligible to apply for USDA crop insurance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses" title="Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We now know the identity of a woman shot and killed in a West Phoenix parking lot. <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - We now know the identity of a woman shot and killed in a West Phoenix parking lot. Now her family is trying to raise money for her funeral.</p><p>Dozens of people went to car wash fundraiser to show their support for Nicole Martinez, who leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter.</p><p>According to her sister, Martinez, a 34-year-old paraplegic, taught math and science at College America, helping students earn their GED.</p> Now her family is trying to raise money for her funeral.</p><p>Dozens of people went to car wash fundraiser to show their support for Nicole Martinez, who leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter.</p><p>According to her sister, Martinez, a 34-year-old paraplegic, taught math and science at College America, helping students earn their GED. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div 