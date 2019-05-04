< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FD: Woman rescued on Camelback Mountain; sustained minor injuries By Jennifer Martinez
Posted May 04 2019 04:12PM MST
Video Posted May 04 2019 05:10PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 07:35PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404994040-405003036" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/FD__Woman_rescued_on_Camelback_Mountain__0_7219798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404994040" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>Thanks to first responders, a woman was rescued from Camelback Mountain on Saturday after sustaining an injury. The rescue happened as temperatures reached 95 today. According to the Weather Center, that's four degrees higher than normal around this time of year.</p><p>The rescue today was the second rescue for firefighters - the one earlier happening on the other side of the mountain. </p><p>We spoke with the injured hiker once she was cleared to leave. She says she was on her way down from the stop when her back gave out.</p><p>"I think I slipped and then [I felt] excruciating pain," said hiker Megan Mickenberg. "And then I was throwing up because of the pain."</p><p>It was an intense rescue for 27-year-old Mickenberg after she says back pain led her to be rescued by Phoenix and Tempe's finest.</p><p>"We went all the way up and then almost finished," Mickenberg said. "But then I couldn't finish. I think I slipped again and I literally couldn't move."</p><p>Mickenberg was rescued about a quarter of the way up the mountain while temperatures in Phoenix were increasing. Unable to fly a helicopter to rescue her because she was too close to the cliffs and there wasn't a landing zone, firefighters hiked up the mountain.</p><p>"We do it because we're going to risk a lot to save a life," one rescuer said. "[We] put our folks in danger to get them off the mountain."</p><p>"[They were] overly accommodating. funny, and took my mind off the pain," Mickenberg said. "I could not be more grateful for them."</p><p>Mickenberg was able to go home without being transported to the hospital. Phoenix Fire is warning people to make sure they're prepared for a hike like this. Echo Canyon is a lot more intense than Cholla Trail and with a back injury, you never know what can happen.</p><p>Also, make sure you have enough water. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: 48-year-old man dead after being pulled from pool in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:21AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 08:30AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says a 48-year-old man is dead after being pulled from a pool. </p><p>Firefighters responded to a home Sunday morning near Interstate 17 and North 23rd Avenue and found an unresponsive 48-year-old man in the pool.</p><p>The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials. It is unknown how long the man was in the pool. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-fire-family-escaped-safely-after-house-fire-near-67th-and-roosevelt" title="Phoenix Fire: Family escaped safely after house fire near  67th and Roosevelt" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20roosevelt%20fire%20courtesy%20tommy%20maffei_1557066976131.jpg_7220236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20roosevelt%20fire%20courtesy%20tommy%20maffei_1557066976131.jpg_7220236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20roosevelt%20fire%20courtesy%20tommy%20maffei_1557066976131.jpg_7220236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20roosevelt%20fire%20courtesy%20tommy%20maffei_1557066976131.jpg_7220236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/KSAZ%20roosevelt%20fire%20courtesy%20tommy%20maffei_1557066976131.jpg_7220236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Tommy Maffei" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Fire: Family escaped safely after house fire near 67th and Roosevelt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:29AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:38AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire crews are on the scene of a first alarm house fire near 67th Avenue and Roosevelt. </p><p>Fire officials say the family was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape as crews arrived on the scene. </p><p>Crews on scene of a first alarm house fire near 67th Ave. and Roosevelt. The family was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape while firefighters arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/5ze0WqanYF — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 5, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-investigate-deadly-shooting-near-67th-and-glendale" title="Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glendale Police investigate deadly shooting near 67th and Glendale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 06:49AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 06:55AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. </p><p>The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m.</p><p>Police say they were called to the area for reports of a shooting and found a man who suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound. 