PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A popular Phoenix staple known for its comfort food and right-at-home meals is closing its doors after more than 50 years, and loyal customers are sad to see it go.

Long hugs and tearful goodbyes were inside the cozy, corner diner that is home to those who love a good meal, a fresh cup of coffee, and excellent service with a smile.

After over 50 years of business, Jerry's Restaurant in Phoenix, off of E Thomas Road, is closing its doors.