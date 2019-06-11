< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Federal jury deadlocks on charges against Arizona border activist Scott Warren By Astrid Galvin, Associated Press
Posted Jun 11 2019 02:20PM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/23/E0C1679D59114F00B83C750D89F9B2AC%5B1%5D_1516763243206_4851834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>No More Deaths volunteer arrested</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-border-activist-going-on-trial-for-helping-migrants-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/23/E0C1679D59114F00B83C750D89F9B2AC%5B1%5D_1516763243206_4851834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Activist going on trial for helping migrants</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/border-activist-uses-religious-grounds-to-ask-for-case-dismissal"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/02/09/border%20battle_1486668340640_2732899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Activist uses religious grounds for case dismissal</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>TUCSON, Ariz. (AP/FOX 10) --</strong> A federal jury couldn't reach a verdict against a border activist charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants in a trial that has drawn attention to humanitarian workers who help people in the U.S. illegally.</p><p>Jurors said Tuesday that they were deadlocked in Scott Warren's trial. He faced up to 20 years in prison.</p><p>Defense attorneys argued that the 36-year-old college geography instructor was fulfilling his role as a humanitarian by providing two migrants with water, food and lodging when he was arrested in early 2018.</p><p>Prosecutors assert that the men weren't in distress and that Warren conspired to transport and harbor them at a property used for giving aid to newly arrived migrants in an Arizona town near the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>The humanitarian group No More Deaths has issued a brief statement on the trial, on its unverified Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.</p> <hr /> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING: HUNG JURY in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ScottWarren?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ScottWarren</a> case. After 15+ hours of deliberation, a hung jury was officially declared, demonstrating that there are Arizonans standing their ground for justice and kindness in a historic moment.</p>— No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) <a href="https://twitter.com/NoMoreDeaths/status/1138546239404793856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 11, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><em>The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Arizona News Stories Tuesday saw some of the hottest temperatures the Valley has experienced so far in 2019, with temperatures climbing to dangerous levels. With the hot weather, what a lot of people don't think about is how damaging the heat can be for car tires. can be for car tires. A hot summer could be damaging for car tires
By Jennifer Auh, FOX 10
Posted Jun 11 2019 04:08PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Tuesday saw some of the hottest temperatures the Valley has experienced so far in 2019, with temperatures climbing to dangerous levels.

With the hot weather, what a lot of people don't think about is how damaging the heat can be for car tires. Most people judge the condition of their tires by looking at the tread, but experts said people should also be keeping a close eye on the air pressure.

"Check your air pressure, check your air pressure," said Kim Sigman with Community Tire Pros. A plane has crashed on a roadway near the area of 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix Fire: 1 man seriously burned following small plane crash near 31st Avenue and Deer Valley
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 03:21PM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:47PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A plane has crashed on a roadway near the area of 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

According to information released by Cpt. Danny Gile with Phoenix Fire, the small passenger plane crashed and caught fire near the intersection. The pilot, identified as a 50-year-old man, was the only one onboard. The man suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane, a single-engine Mooney M20, crashed under unknown circumstances at around 3:00 p.m., and an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take place. The man suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition</p><p>Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane, a single-engine Mooney M20, crashed under unknown circumstances at around 3:00 p.m., and an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/great-wolf-lodge-announces-september-opening-date-new-water-slide" title="Great Wolf Lodge Arizona announces September opening date, new water slide" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/GWL%20AZ%20Waterpark%20NEW_1560282086972.jpg_7383497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/GWL%20AZ%20Waterpark%20NEW_1560282086972.jpg_7383497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/GWL%20AZ%20Waterpark%20NEW_1560282086972.jpg_7383497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/GWL%20AZ%20Waterpark%20NEW_1560282086972.jpg_7383497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/GWL%20AZ%20Waterpark%20NEW_1560282086972.jpg_7383497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Great Wolf Lodge" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Great Wolf Lodge Arizona announces September opening date, new water slide
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 12:34PM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:26PM MST
SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - On Tuesday morning, Great Wolf Lodge announced an earlier opening date and an all-new water slide for its location on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

The highly-anticipated, family-friendly resort is now slated to open on September 27, 2019. This is a few weeks earlier than its original date of Oct. 17.

The new opening date was announced during a sneak peek media tour with Great Wolf's Chief Exective Officer, Murray Hennessy. He also announced a brand-new slide called the "Diamondback Drop." This is a few weeks earlier than its original date of Oct. 17.</p><p>The new opening date was announced during a sneak peek media tour with Great Wolf's Chief Exective Officer, Murray Hennessy. He also announced a brand-new slide called the "Diamondback Drop." Riders can expect four-person, high-speed raft ride with 360 degree turns. 