Federal lawsuit filed against Arizona anti-immigrant groups By ASTRID GALVAN, Associated Press
Posted Jun 04 2019 02:24PM MST
Updated Jun 04 2019 02:40PM MST Related Headlines class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/23/E0C1679D59114F00B83C750D89F9B2AC%5B1%5D_1516763243206_4851834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Activist going on trial for helping migrants</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/border-patrol-to-hire-staff-to-help-with-migrant-processing-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20border%20patrol%20usa%20mexico%20flags%20052419_1559081383097.jpg_7320302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>USBP to hire staff to help with migrant processing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/prosecutor-border-patrol-agent-called-migrants-savages-before-hitting-1-with-a-truck"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20nogales%20mariposa%20port%20of%20entry%20052119_1558461186063.jpg_7297932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Prosecutor: Agent called migrants 'savages'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/only-in-the-panhandle-trump-chuckles-at-suggestion-to-shoot-migrants-during-florida-rally"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Trump%20florida%20rally%20getty%20resize%20may%208%202019_1557426320544.jpg_7240353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump jokes after suggestion to 'shoot' migrants</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/ice-drops-off-large-migrant-group-at-phoenix-bus-station"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/28/migrants%20dropped%20off_1545998373978.jpg_6562289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Phoenix church takes in migrants seeking asylum</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/despite-opposition-valley-church-community-continues-to-help-migrants-dropped-off-by-ice-in-phoenix"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/20/Volunteers_help_out_migrants_dropped_off_0_6927878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Volunteers help out migrants, despite opposition</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP) </strong>- Members of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups known to protest and harass Christian Arizona churches that aid immigrant families on behalf of the federal government were sued Tuesday by a national organization that monitors extremist and hate groups.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/news/2019/06/04/splc-sues-arizona-groups-harassing-churches-help-immigrants" target="_blank"><strong>lawsuit by the Southern Poverty Law Center</strong></a> against several members of Patriot Movement AZ and AZ Patriots seeks unspecified punitive damages and asks a federal judge to order them to stop their practices. The lawsuit says the groups conspired to violate the churches' civil rights, defamed the pastors and trespassed on private property.</p> <p>The SPLC and pastors from various Phoenix-area churches say members of the group accused church leaders of human and sex trafficking, trespassed on private property and refused to leave until police arrived. It also claims they secretly recorded immigrant children who were playing outside.</p> <p>They contend the groups' actions made it more difficult to recruit volunteers and led to some churches to cut back on helping.</p> <p>Angel Campos, pastor at Iglesia Monte Vista in Phoenix, said he's had to buy surveillance video equipment and walkie-talkies to keep himself and his volunteers safe. Campos said he is afraid and frustrated when the groups show up to his church to film government buses dropping off migrants. Some of them are visibly armed, he said.</p> <p>"As a human being, it's horrible to go to sleep and to keep one eye open because you don't know what's going to happen," Campos said.</p> <p>Patriot Movement AZ told The Associated Press it has no comment "on frivolous lawsuits filed by illegitimate groups such as SPLC."</p> <p><strong>>> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/despite-opposition-valley-church-community-continues-to-help-migrants-dropped-off-by-ice-in-phoenix">Despite opposition, Valley church community continues to help migrants dropped off by ICE in Phoenix</a></strong></p> <p><strong>>> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/ice-drops-off-large-migrant-group-at-phoenix-bus-station">Phoenix church takes in migrants seeking asylum</a></strong></p> <p>AZ Patriots, an offshoot of the group that formed earlier this year, did not respond to messages sent via email and Facebook.</p> <p>Most of the recent videos the groups posted on their public Facebook accounts show them at the border or in Mexico. The last video that was posted of them at a church appears to be in March.</p> <p>In one video from January, Patriot Movement AZ members at first refused to leave church property as a bus dropped off migrant families. They then backed away but yelled at the church members, claiming they were breaking the law and should be ashamed of themselves.</p> <p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked the churches to step in as its resources were strained because of a soaring number of largely Central American families arriving at the border. ICE drops the families off at various churches and nonprofit groups, which then provide temporary shelter, help with travel arrangements, food, diapers and clothing.</p> <p>The families pass through Arizona but most have final destinations elsewhere.</p> <p>The churches and volunteer groups have a capacity to shelter around 700 people a week in the Phoenix area. When the groups are at capacity, ICE drops migrant families off at the bus station, where they must fend for themselves.</p> <p>The Border Patrol arrested over 248,000 families with children from October through April, the last available data. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/vacation-watch-program-in-peoria-will-watch-your-home-while-you-re-away" title="Vacation watch program in Peoria will watch your home while you're away" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's that time of year when people are heading out on vacation, and many people are nervous about leaving their homes for several days. However, one program being offered by the Peoria Police Department hopes to help keep a home safe, while the peopl" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vacation watch program in Peoria will watch your home while you're away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's that time of year when people are heading out on vacation, and many people are nervous about leaving their homes for several days. However, one program being offered by the Peoria Police Department hopes to help keep a home safe, while the people living there are on vacation.</p><p>"The criminals know we're out there looking for that stuff, so we want to make sure they're aware that you never know," said Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department. "Just because you might think someone is out of town, you never know when we're going to show up."</p><p>For people who live in Peoria and are going on vacation this summer, they can now have an extra set of eyes to look after the home, thanks to Peoria Police. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/12-week-old-kitten-stolen-from-arizona-humane-society" title="12-week-old kitten stolen from Arizona Humane Society" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12-week-old kitten stolen from Arizona Humane Society</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:53PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Humane Society said an adoptable kitten was stolen from its campus in Sunnyslope Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>According to a statement, the man walked into the campus at around 2:00 p.m., asking if the AHS had any kittens for adoption. The man then met 12-week-old Zeus, and when the adoption counselor stepped away from the meet and greet room, volunteers saw him putting the kitten under his sweatshirt, and run out of the facility.</p><p>Surveillance video, according to AHS officials, show the man running towards the east on Hatcher Road, and a report has been filed with police. Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/chandler-water-contamination-exceeded-allowable-levels-at-one-testing-site" title="Chandler water contamination exceeded allowable levels at one testing site" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chandler water contamination exceeded allowable levels at one testing site</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 02:49PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 02:57PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the City of Chandler say water at one testing site has exceeded a maximum water contamination standard.</p><p>In a notice posted on the city's website , city officials said testing between July 2018 and April 2019 at Site 10-A, located near Chandler Boulevard and 54th Street, show that the water's Total Trihalomethanes (TTHMs) level was at 85 parts per billion, which is higher than the EPA's Maximum Contaminant Level of 80 parts per billion.</p><p>Contamination, according to the city, is determined to have exceeded standards by averaging all samples collected on a quarterly basis at each sampling location for the past 12 months. Of the city's 12 monitoring locations, only Site 10-A exceeded standards. Non-compliance samples taken on May 2 show that after the city took various measures, the TTHM levels are now below the standards set out by the EPA. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/vacation-watch-program-in-peoria-will-watch-your-home-while-you-re-away"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_7351965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vacation_watch_program_in_Peoria_availab_0_20190604230803"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vacation watch program in Peoria will watch your home while you're away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="American assault troops and equipment landing on Omaha beach on the Northern coast of France, the smoke in the background is from naval gunfire supporting the attack. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)" title="3290204_1559678862004-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/show-low-police-searching-for-armed-shooting-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20John%20Russell%20Thomas%20arrested%206419_1559668826226.jpg_7350884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police in Show Low say 29-year-old John Russell Thomas, who was wanted in connection to a double shooting, has been arrested." title="KSAZ John Russell Thomas arrested 6419_1559668826226.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man sought in Show Low shooting in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/study-finds-listening-to-heavy-metal-music-while-driving-could-be-dangerous"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/listening%20to%20slipnot%20max_1559678387491.png_7351422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A new study found that listening to heavy metal music while driving could cause you to drive more erratic. " title="listening to slipnot max_1559678387491.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds listening to heavy metal music while driving could be dangerous</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/12-week-old-kitten-stolen-from-arizona-humane-society" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Arizona&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>12-week-old kitten stolen from Arizona Humane Society</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/chandler-water-contamination-exceeded-allowable-levels-at-one-testing-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/CHANDLER_1492457212902_3167702_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chandler water contamination exceeded allowable levels at one testing site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/federal-lawsuit-filed-against-arizona-anti-immigrant-groups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal lawsuit filed against Arizona anti-immigrant groups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/pro-life-advocates-urge-customers-to-cancel-netflix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Netflix&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/what-actually-happened-on-d-day-a-closer-look-at-one-of-wwiis-most-chaotic-and-pivotal-battles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/D-Day%20Getty%20file_1559678862004.jpg_7351518_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American&#x20;assault&#x20;troops&#x20;and&#x20;equipment&#x20;landing&#x20;on&#x20;Omaha&#x20;beach&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Northern&#x20;coast&#x20;of&#x20;France&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;smoke&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;background&#x20;is&#x20;from&#x20;naval&#x20;gunfire&#x20;supporting&#x20;the&#x20;attack&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Fox&#x20;Photos&#x2f;Hulton&#x20;Archive&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What actually happened on D-Day? 