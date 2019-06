PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix fire crews on Saturday responded to a fire at an apartment building in a senior living center. The fire broke out near 43rd Ave. and Thomas Road.

Crews arrived on scene and found the fire in the attic space of a middle unit and it was quickly spreading to the rest of the common attic. The fire then grew to a 2nd alarm fire and more than 50 firefighters were on scene to bring the fire under control.

All occupants involved were able to safely evacuate their units.

Police say the fire is now completely contained. Eight units were involved, two of which were vacant. Red Cross is assisting the tenants involved with temporary housing.

No firefighters were injured.