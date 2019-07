PHOENIX (FOX 10) - An out-of-state hiker has been put into a coma after getting overheated during a hike at Camelback Mountain.

Nebraska native Lois Nigrin first pulled off Camelback Mountain with what started as a bad sunburn. It was then upgraded to a heat stroke, and then, a possible organ failure.

"I think this came as a shock to everyone," said family friend Suzy Dodson.