Courtesy: R. Hewitt Courtesy: R. Hewitt

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Firefighters in Phoenix battled a big fire at a vacant warehouse Tuesday night near the Downtown area.

Video sent to FOX 10 by viewer R. Hewitt shows flames pouring out of the building. The building is located near 2nd Street and Buchanan, just south of Talking Stick Resort Arena, and at one point, there were more than two dozen units at the scene.

According to a Phoenix Fire captain who was at the scene, the building was used to hold old float parts, and investigators are trying to find what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.