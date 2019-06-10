< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fire crews battled scrapyard fire in South Phoenix on Sunday By Chris Pena, FOX 10
Posted Jun 10 2019 04:05AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 04:14AM MST d=b("#social-share-411748915.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411748915");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411748915-411748971"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411748915-411748971" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20scrapyard%20fire%20061019_1560164983610.jpg_7369507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Chris Pena, FOX 10
Posted Jun 10 2019 04:05AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 04:14AM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix fire crews were on the scene of a scrapyard fire in South Phoenix on Sunday. The fire broke out near 16th St. and Broadway.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they discovered a large amount of fire near the rear of the scrapyard. Crews had to move their trucks around several obstacles in order to effectively battle the fire. Once the elevated ladders were in place, firefighters obtained control of the fire and prevented it from spreading throughout the scrapyard.

This was a first alarm fire and nearly 40 firefighters were on the scene. Investigators believe the fire isn't suspicious and they're looking at spontaneous combustion to be the cause of this fire.

Captain Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire said it was a defensive fire and "crews have elevated master streams on the fire."

No injuries were reported. This will be a defense of fire attack <a href="https://t.co/8XWc9L7ZP7">pic.twitter.com/8XWc9L7ZP7</a></p>— Phoenix Fire Dept. The fire broke out near 28th Street and Greenway Road." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: One dead after apartment fire in Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:52AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:45AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says one person is dead after an apartment fire in Phoenix. The fire broke out near 28th Street and Greenway Road.</p><p>Officials responded to the scene of the fire at 5:30 Monday morning. Upon arrival, crews found "heavy fire" coming from a condominium that spread into the surrounding condos. Crews were able to quickly deploy hand lines for search, rescue and fire attack.</p><p>Officials say they found an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Phoenix Fire, her boyfriend was waiting outside of the condo when they arrived. They say he tried to get a fire extinguisher but by the time he arrived, the fire became too aggressive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" title="Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews are making big progress on the first major brush fire of the season. The Mountain Fire is now 50 percent contained, but nearly 7,500 acres. The fire is burning east of the I-17 between Cave Creek and Bartlett Lake." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:28PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:25AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Crews are making big progress on the first major brush fire of the season. The Mountain Fire is now 50 percent contained, but nearly 7,500 acres. The fire is burning east of the I-17 between Cave Creek and Bartlett Lake.</p><p>Fire officials say crews are continuing to make good progress on the fire and their efforts are still focused on building and enhancing containment features and mopping-up interior heat. The Bartlett Dam Road is still closed at the intersection with Cave Creek Road. It will be re-evaluated daily. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted with mandatory evacuations of Bartlett Lake. No structures are threatened.</p><p>"We don’t want the public out there in danger, so just completely stay away from the Bartlett Lake area if you got plans,” said Brad Widhalm with the Tonto National Forest</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/monsoon-awareness-week-kicks-off-in-the-valley" title="Monsoon Awareness Week kicks off in the Valley" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Monsoon_Awareness_Week_kicks_off_in_the__0_7369427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Monsoon_Awareness_Week_kicks_off_in_the__0_7369427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Monsoon_Awareness_Week_kicks_off_in_the__0_7369427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Monsoon_Awareness_Week_kicks_off_in_the__0_7369427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/Monsoon_Awareness_Week_kicks_off_in_the__0_7369427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The summer storms are responsible for deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars in damage every year. This week, experts want to make sure you're ready for when the lightning, high winds, dust, rain, flash flooding, and wildfires roll throughout the" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monsoon Awareness Week kicks off in the Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 04:41AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 04:52AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The summer storms are responsible for deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars in damage every year. This week, experts want to make sure you're ready for when the lightning, high winds, dust, rain, flash flooding, and wildfires roll throughout the Southwest.</p><p>The goal of Monsoon Safety Awareness Week is to reduce death, injuries, and property damage. The National Weather Service says Phoenix averages 2.77 inches of precipitation during the monsoon and Tucson sees an average of 6.06 inches. </p><p>To stay safe in case of severe weather monsoonsafety.org recommends all families set up a disaster supply kit. That includes three gallons of water per family member and pets, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, a battery operated radio, flashlights, and extra batteries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-one-dead-after-apartment-fire-in-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_20190610133928"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FD: One dead after apartment fire in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_20190608165746"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather Team 2017_1503005031426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tony-awards-highlights-a-historic-win-and-a-strong-night-for-women" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tony Awards highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-one-dead-after-apartment-fire-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FD: One dead after apartment fire in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kesa&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x28;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;Pct&#x2e;&#x20;4&#x20;Constable&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/commercial-building-fire-in-north-hollywood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire at sushi bar in North Hollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/gop-opponent-says-aoc-literally-ran-away-when-challenged-to-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wroblewski&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GOP opponent says AOC ‘literally ran' away when challenged to debate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 