PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fire officials say three people, including a one-year-old child, have been taken to the hospital after a car went into a home Sunday night.

Phoenix Fire officials say the incident happened on the 4400 block of N. 87th Avenue, which is near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found an upside-down car that went into the home's garage area. The three people apparently got out of the car before firefighters arrived.

Officials say based on initial reports, the one-year-old is in an unstable condition, but officials did not say whether the injuries are life-threatening.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.