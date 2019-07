No one was injured after firefighters say a first-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at a Mesa Burger King restaurant. No one was injured after firefighters say a first-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at a Mesa Burger King restaurant.

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - No one was injured after firefighters say a first-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at a Mesa Burger King restaurant.

According to the Mesa Fire Department, the fire broke out in the kitchen of a Burger King near Recker and McKellips Roads.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and much of the building was saved by firefighters.