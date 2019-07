SEDONA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Sedona enthusiasts will have a whole new reason to visit as North America's first landscape hotel is set to open in the town next year.

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is set to open in late 2020 and will offer a unique travel experience. The hotel is owned by Two Sister Bosses, a Sedona family-owned and operated company.

There are a handful of landscape hotels around the world, but this will be the first for North America. Like the others, Ambiente is being built with a deep respect for the environment with a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complements the surrounding landscape.

The hotel will be made up of 40 cubed-shaped guest atriums that are above ground with floor to ceiling glass offering incredible 360° views. The site will sit along 89A just west of Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill.

“It has been our longtime dream to create a truly exciting and unique experience that is in harmony with the rare beauty of Sedona, our hometown where our family has done business for close to 35 years,” said Jennifer May, co-founder of Two Sister Bosses, which she operates with her sister Colleen Tebrake.

Designed by the Scottsdale-based ASUL Architects, the hotel was approved to build by the City of Sedona and construction will begin in the coming months.

For more information about the hotel, visit AmbienteSedona.com.