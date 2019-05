PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Arizona's free fishing day is Saturday, June 1.

People can fish Arizona public waters for free with no fishing license required. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9.

Other fishing regulations are still in full effect such as bag limits and must be observed on free fishing days, according to Arizona Game and Fish. Kids under the age of 10 can fish free all year.

AZGFD says June 8 is not a free fishing day, but they will sponsor more free fishing days in the future to give people the opportunity to try it out.

Times and locations for scheduled events on June 1:

Lake Pleasant: 7-10 a.m.

Goldwater Lake: 8 a.m. - noon

Dead Horse Ranch State Park: 8 a.m. - noon

Kaibab Lake: 9 a.m. - noon

Lees Ferry: 9 a.m. - noon

For more information on Arizona's free fishing day or to buy a fishing license, visit azgfd.com.