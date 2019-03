PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The memory of a fallen Phoenix Police officer was honored while helping Valley youths. The first annual David Glasser Foundation Flag Football Tournament took place Saturday in Laveen.

Often times in sports, the greatest victories are results of working together. The same can be said for the partnership between the David Glasser Foundation and Laveen Youth Sports.

Kristen Glasser, the widow of David Glasser, a Phoenix Police officer killed in the line of duty, says she knows her husband would be so proud of this tournament.

"Very competitive, loved sports, played them all growing up, basketball was one of his passions, to play and football, of course, was one of his passions to watch, we wanted to incorporate that in memory of him," said Kristen Glasser.

The first annual flag football tournament drew more than 360 kids from the Phoenix metro area, Phoenix Police officers, and members of the Arizona Cardinals.

Sandy Reagan of Laveen Youth Sports says this is a great opportunity for kids to get more comfortable with law enforcement.

"Serving the youth of bringing the youngsters in so they have more participation with officers giving them the skills and training they need to do athletics, but also life skills," said Sandy Reagan.

Kristen adds, even though this is the first annual flag football tournament, they hope to expand their reach as time goes on.

"It gives me chills I still can't believe where we're at today and that we're able to do this is a blessing I love that we get to be here and hopefully make a positive impact on these kids lives," said Glasser.