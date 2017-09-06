Flagstaff Police investigate incident where hookah lounge was vandalized with swastikas

- An investigation underway in Flagstaff, after someone allegedly vandalized a hookah lounge with swastikas, set fire to parts of the building, and caused other damage.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, while the swastika symbol had seen benign use in the early part of the 20th Century, and is still used as a religious symbol associated with good fortune in parts of Asia, the swastika has, since 1945, served as the "most significant and notorious of hate symbols, anti-Semitism and white supremacy for most of the world outside of Asia".

As police look into whoever is responsible, nearby businesses and community members are coming together to help.

FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.