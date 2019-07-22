< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Flagstaff residents concerned as Museum Fire continues to burn 22 2019 04:12PM By Marcy Jones, FOX 10
Posted Jul 22 2019 02:41PM MST
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 04:12PM MST
Updated Jul 22 2019 04:53PM MST class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419635602-419659021" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419635602" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> As the Museum Fire continues to grow, so does the concern in the community of Flagstaff.</p> <p>"Cautious. Scared but cautious," said Steven Beelar, who lives on Shultz Pass Road.</p> <p>Beelar says he normally parks his cars in the garage. However, his home is the last one before the National Forest gates, and he has seen the smoke billowing out of the area for the last 24 hours. He’s not taking any chances when it comes to his vintage Buick and Cadillac.</p> <p>"Well as you can see, I have a couple of old classics and I thought well, I'll just park them up here and hope for the best," said Beelar. "I'll leave them here for a couple of days."</p> <p>At one point Sunday night, Beelar even packed a bag.</p> <p>"I had everything ready," said Beelar. "I had a suitcase packed, my computer, and things you know that I had to take, and so, they're all set in the kitchen, ready to go in the event that I have to."</p> <p>A Flagstaff native, identified only as "Dave", says concern is growing around town.</p> <p>"As we got word that we were on pre-evacuation in my neighborhood, it was just making sure that those that may not be on social media or spend that much time on it, just to let them know, 'hey, get packed up. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family and friends gather to remember teen girl killed in weekend accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:28PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Over the weekend, a crash took the life of a teenage girl and sent several other teens to the hospital. On Monday night, friends are set to gather for a vigil to remember the life of Ella Thomas.</p><p>Ella was supposed to start high school in about two weeks. Instead, family and friends will gather on Thunderbird and 51st Avenue to remember a life gone too soon.</p><p>"She was so loved by everyone," said Shauna Bradley, who watched Ella grow up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-business-turns-trash-into-treasure-while-helping-out-veterans" title="Valley business turns trash into treasure while helping out veterans" data-articleId="419647168" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Many people may have heard the phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure", and a Phoenix company is doing everything they can to stay true to this statement. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley business turns trash into treasure while helping out veterans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bailey Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 03:31PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Many people may have heard the phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure", and a Phoenix company is doing everything they can to stay true to this statement.</p><p>J Dog Recycling keeps good items out of landfills and helps people in the process. Their business is all about doing everything they can to either dispose of items in a sustainable way for the planet, and to help veterans in need.</p><p>"This is something that someone brought in that decided it is no longer fitting for their house," said Anthony Calderon, J Dog's Business Development Director, as he stood near a sofa set.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fire-officials-6-year-old-boy-found-in-family-pool-in-the-west-valley" title="Fire officials: 6-year-old boy found in family pool in the West Valley" data-articleId="419655505" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_year_old_boy_found_in_family_pool_0_7540238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_year_old_boy_found_in_family_pool_0_7540238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_year_old_boy_found_in_family_pool_0_7540238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_year_old_boy_found_in_family_pool_0_7540238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/6_year_old_boy_found_in_family_pool_0_7540238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fire officials say a boy is taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found in the family pool." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire officials: 6-year-old boy found in family pool in the West Valley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:05PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:32PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fire officials say a boy is taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found in the family pool.</p><p>Fire officials say the home is on the 8000 block of W. Sells Drive, near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Indian School. The child was in the pool for an unknown time, and after family members pulled the child out of the pool, they administered CPR, which was continued by crews when they arrived.</p><p>The child, officials say, started breathing on his own as he was being taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. Phoenix Police will investigate the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-business-turns-trash-into-treasure-while-helping-out-veterans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_20190722234050"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley business turns trash into treasure while helping out veterans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/flagstaff-residents-concerned-as-museum-fire-continues-to-burn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_20190722231221"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flagstaff residents concerned as Museum Fire continues to burn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-officials-6-year-old-boy-found-in-family-pool-in-the-west-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police lights blue new-409650-409650-409650-409650-409650-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire officials: 6-year-old boy found in family pool in the West Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/award-winning-lamb-under-investigation-for-performance-enhancing-drugs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Newborn lambs eat at a farm in England. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Valley_business_turns_trash_into_treasur_0_7540188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Valley business turns trash into treasure while helping out veterans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/flagstaff-residents-concerned-as-museum-fire-continues-to-burn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Museum_Fire_leaves_Flagstaff_on_edge_0_7540070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flagstaff residents concerned as Museum Fire continues to burn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fire-officials-6-year-old-boy-found-in-family-pool-in-the-west-valley" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire officials: 6-year-old boy found in family pool in the West Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/award-winning-lamb-under-investigation-for-performance-enhancing-drugs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Lamb%20tested%20for%20PED_1563836197335.png_7539928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Newborn&#x20;lambs&#x20;eat&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;farm&#x20;in&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gareth&#x20;Fuller&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Award-winning lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fulshear-police-department-solves-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-problems-in-new-photo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/blue%20bell%20ice%20cream_1563835700206.JPG_7540017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 