Flavors and favorites of fall arrive, even as hot temperatures persist for Arizonans

- It may not feel like it in Phoenix or in Arizona, but fall is just around the corner.

For the Valley, that means fewer triple digit temperatures, in addition to the return of a favorite of the season: Pumpkin Spice.

For some, fall may not feel like it has arrived, but the flavors of the season are rolling out, and people FOX 10's Danielle Miller caught up with said they don't mind it one bit.

"I've been ready for fall since summer," said one person.

On Friday, people were racing to Krispy Kreme to get a Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut. The flavor was available for the first time this year.

"I love pumpkin, I love fall, but I live in Phoenix, so this is the only way I can get it," siad one person.

"A lot of people are taking three to four dozen. All of the Pumpkin Spice," said Alejandro Delgado, Manager of Krispy Kreme.

For Becky, she and her two kids enjoyed every bite of the fall-inspired sweet treat. She said like most people in Arizona, she has to fake the fall feel, until it's really here.

"I said I'm not going to burn my fall candles until it's under 100°F (38°C)," said Becky. "It hasn't hit under 100°F yet, so we came for pumpkin donuts instead."

Another favorite fall activity will soon make a return as well. Come September 30, people will be able to come pick their perfect pumpkin from the patch, and take a journey through the corn maze Tolmachoff Farms. Gracie Tolmachoff said it's hard to believe people will soon fill the farm, taking in the festivities, because of how hot and humid it is on Friday, as she undertook some preparation works.

"Knowing we're preparing for cooler weather, mentally, you're thinking in your head it's going to cool down soon," said Tolmachoff.