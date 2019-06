Related Headlines Family and friends mourn the loss of deputy chief

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Family, friends, and the Arizona firefighting community will come together on Monday to honor one of their own. A memorial service will be held for a former Rio Verde fire chief killed in an accident just weeks after he retired.

Eric Merrill was killed in a car crash in Buckeye late last month. Police say Merrill was driving with his son when another driver crashed into their car. Merrill, who was 59, had just retired on April 30. The former marine had spent 40 years as a firefighter.

His memorial will be held at Christ's Church of the Valley near 67th Ave and Happy Valley Road. A private ceremony for the family will be held later.