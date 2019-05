PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In this week's Community Cares, students everywhere are making milestones, celebrating graduations, and that includes pre-schoolers at the Foundation for Blind Children.

The pomp and circumstance, the pride parents feel when they watch their child accomplish something they never thought was possible, that is graduation.

"These are kids when they walked in the door didn't know how to walk didn't know how to talk and today they are walking out of here today they are talking today they are knowing how to read in brail," said a spokesperson for the foundation.

This is the Foundation for Blind Children pre-school graduation class of 2019. Some students are visually impaired, some are blind, some have other special needs, but all have worked extremely hard for the privilege to wear their caps and gowns.

"We look at kids as playing on the playground and exploring their environment exploring words and numbers and letters, some of our kids are struggling to walk and just to have to walk 200 feet is exhausting and our kids do it," said a spokesperson for the foundation.

Hunter Coding is among those who did it, and his future is bright.

"We look forward to every stride he makes, he's such an incredible kid it's an incredible school," said Hunter's father.

Dad says Hunter will stay at the foundation for another year before transitioning to what many know as a regular kindergarten class. Others will do the same, while some will stay through at least fourth grade.

Regardless of where they end up, they always know where they came from.

"Graduation is special for every family and that's special for any family but it's very special for our kids," said a spokesperson for the foundation.