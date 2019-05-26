< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Foundation for Blind Children holds pre-school graduation a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409077338_409077734_160698";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409077734","video":"568132","title":"Foundation%20for%20Blind%20Children%20hold%20pre-school%20graduation","caption":"Fox%2010%27s%20Anita%20Roman%20reports%20in%20this%20week%27s%20Community%20Cares","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FFoundation_for_Blind_Children_hold_pre_s_0_7314692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F26%2FFoundation_for_Blind_Children_hold_pre_school_gr_568132_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653508541%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKqWlBd9Fz9Ir1gPNIuGI_N_3Muw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Ffoundation-for-blind-children-holds-pre-school-graduation"}},"createDate":"May 26 2019 12:55PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409077338_409077734_160698",video:"568132",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Foundation_for_Blind_Children_hold_pre_s_0_7314692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252010%2527s%2520Anita%2520Roman%2520reports%2520in%2520this%2520week%2527s%2520Community%2520Cares",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/26/Foundation_for_Blind_Children_hold_pre_school_gr_568132_1800.mp4?Expires=1653508541&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KqWlBd9Fz9Ir1gPNIuGI_N_3Muw",eventLabel:"Foundation%20for%20Blind%20Children%20hold%20pre-school%20graduation-409077734",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Ffoundation-for-blind-children-holds-pre-school-graduation"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Anita Roman
Posted May 26 2019 12:54PM MST
Video Posted May 26 2019 12:55PM MST
Updated May 26 2019 01:13PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409077338-409078300" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409077338" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> - In this week's Community Cares, students everywhere are making milestones, celebrating graduations, and that includes pre-schoolers at the Foundation for Blind Children. </p> <p>The pomp and circumstance, the pride parents feel when they watch their child accomplish something they never thought was possible, that is graduation. </p> <p>"These are kids when they walked in the door didn't know how to walk didn't know how to talk and today they are walking out of here today they are talking today they are knowing how to read in brail," said a spokesperson for the foundation. </p> <p>This is the <a href="https://www.seeitourway.org/">Foundation for Blind Children</a> pre-school graduation class of 2019. Some students are visually impaired, some are blind, some have other special needs, but all have worked extremely hard for the privilege to wear their caps and gowns. </p> <p>"We look at kids as playing on the playground and exploring their environment exploring words and numbers and letters, some of our kids are struggling to walk and just to have to walk 200 feet is exhausting and our kids do it," said a spokesperson for the foundation.</p> <p>Hunter Coding is among those who did it, and his future is bright. </p> <p>"We look forward to every stride he makes, he's such an incredible kid it's an incredible school," said Hunter's father. </p> <p>Dad says Hunter will stay at the foundation for another year before transitioning to what many know as a regular kindergarten class. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/adot-brush-fire-causes-delays-on-interstate-17-at-sunset-point" title="ADOT: Interstate 17 at Sunset Point now open following brush fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ADOT: Interstate 17 at Sunset Point now open following brush fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 03:09PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says both directions of Interstate 17 have cleared following a brush fire near the Sunset Point Rest Area.</p><p>ADOT says all lanes are now open in both directions.</p><p>SUBSTANTIAL CLEARING NOW I-17 NB and SB From Cordes Lakes to Black Canyon City is clearing up after a brush fire and lane closures near Sunset Point. The photo on the right is the most recent. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/ei3Yfm8QTv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/huge-firefighting-aircraft-ready-for-wildfire-season-1" title="Huge firefighting aircraft ready for wildfire season" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/11/brush%20fire_1523474347231.jpg_5319033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/11/brush%20fire_1523474347231.jpg_5319033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/11/brush%20fire_1523474347231.jpg_5319033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/11/brush%20fire_1523474347231.jpg_5319033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/04/11/brush%20fire_1523474347231.jpg_5319033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Huge firefighting aircraft ready for wildfire season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:09AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The world's largest firefighting aircraft is ready for the wildfire season.</p><p>The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747-400 series passenger jet converted for firefighting. It recently underwent maintenance at Pinal Airpark outside Tucson.</p><p>The retrofitted aircraft has fought wildfires in California, Chile, Israel and elsewhere.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-involved-in-shooting-near-35th-ave-and-camelback-rd" title="Phoenix Police involved in shooting near 35th Ave. and Camelback, suspect critical" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Officer_involved_shooting_near_35th_Aven_0_7314369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Officer_involved_shooting_near_35th_Aven_0_7314369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Officer_involved_shooting_near_35th_Aven_0_7314369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Officer_involved_shooting_near_35th_Aven_0_7314369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/Officer_involved_shooting_near_35th_Aven_0_7314369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officer-involved shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Police involved in shooting near 35th Ave. and Camelback, suspect critical</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:01AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police were involved in a shooting overnight near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. </p><p>The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.</p><p>Police say an officer was in the area and noticed a suspicious car with a man and woman inside. The officer called for back up, and when they arrived the two people ran off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/foundation-for-blind-children-holds-pre-school-graduation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20foundation%20for%20blind%20children%20graduation_1558901523060.jpg_7314711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ foundation for blind children graduation_1558901523060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Foundation for Blind Children holds pre-school graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-involved-in-shooting-near-35th-ave-and-camelback-rd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20police%20shoting%20052619_1558876393074.jpg_7314180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ police shoting 052619_1558876393074.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix Police involved in shooting near 35th Ave. and Camelback, suspect critical</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-man-asking-for-public-s-help-in-locating-stolen-tricycle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police lights crime generic-401720-401720-401720-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley man asking for public's help in locating stolen tricycle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/border-patrol-seizes-aircraft-loaded-with-meth-and-fentanyl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/25/KSAZ%20aircraft%20loaded%20with%20drugs_1558818094260.jpg_7313444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of CBP" title="KSAZ aircraft loaded with drugs_1558818094260.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Border Patrol seizes aircraft loaded with meth and fentanyl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/another-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-26-racehorse-deaths-since-dec-26" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Another_horse_dies_at_Santa_Anita_race_t_0_7297385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/adot-brush-fire-causes-delays-on-interstate-17-at-sunset-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/26/KSAZ%20brush%20fire%20delays_1558902365173.jpg_7314713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ADOT: Interstate 17 at Sunset Point now open following brush fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/teva-settles-with-oklahoma-for-85m-in-opioid-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-97822755_1558904566172_7314700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-97822755_1558904566172_7314700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-97822755_1558904566172_7314700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-97822755_1558904566172_7314700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-97822755_1558904566172_7314700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85M in opioid case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/baby-found-in-motel-with-dead-parents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/20/GETTY%20baby%20hand%20file_1553100193612.jpg_6921769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;China&#x20;Photos&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby found in motel with dead parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/boy-13-falls-from-observation-level-on-gettysburg-monument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/C79AA5B7-155D-451F-67D7B2FB685E79AAOriginal_1558903711405_7314698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Parks&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 13, falls from observation level on Gettysburg monument</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 