PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of four new direct flights serviced out of Phoenix.

Beginning in November, travelers will be able to fly Frontier nonstop to Detroit, Fargo, San Diego, and Salt Lake City. The routes are in addition to the new service from Phoenix to Las Vegas.

Flights to San Diego and Salt Lake City will be offered year-round, while flights to Detroit and Fargo will be seasonal.

“The new Frontier flight routes are yet another piece of amazing news for Sky Harbor during what has already been a banner year,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The addition of these new routes is about far more than just ensuring adequate transportation options, it is a testament to the fact that people want to be in Phoenix and be a part of our success.”

Frontier currently offers direct flights from Phoenix to Chicago, Denver, Fort Myers, Milwaukee, and more.