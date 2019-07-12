< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417925003" data-article-version="1.0">Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417925003" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/game-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness" data-title="Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/game-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness" addthis:title="Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417925003.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417925003");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417925003_417919888_173405"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417925003_417919888_173405";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417919888","video":"584011","title":"AZ%20Game%20and%20Fish%20teams%20up%20with%20Flagstaff%20brewery","caption":"rizona%20Game%20and%20Fish%20officials%20are%20collaborating%20with%20a%20Flagstaff-based%20brewery%2C%20in%20an%20effort%20to%20raise%20awareness%20for%20wildlife%20conservation.%C2%A0FOX%2010%27s%20Stephanie%20Olmo%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FAZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FAZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_brewery_584011_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657603546%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJZ9SWFZyK4_7ae-i2ESafOZtPVs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fgame-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 10:25PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417925003_417919888_173405",video:"584011",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"rizona%2520Game%2520and%2520Fish%2520officials%2520are%2520collaborating%2520with%2520a%2520Flagstaff-based%2520brewery%252C%2520in%2520an%2520effort%2520to%2520raise%2520awareness%2520for%2520wildlife%2520conservation.%25C2%25A0FOX%252010%2527s%2520Stephanie%2520Olmo%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/13/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_brewery_584011_1800.mp4?Expires=1657603546&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JZ9SWFZyK4_7ae-i2ESafOZtPVs",eventLabel:"AZ%20Game%20and%20Fish%20teams%20up%20with%20Flagstaff%20brewery-417919888",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fgame-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/game-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417925003"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:25PM MST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-417925003" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417925003-417919873"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417925003-417919873" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417925003" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Arizona Game and Fish officials are collaborating with a Flagstaff-based brewery, in an effort to raise awareness for wildlife conservation. </p><p>Game and Fish conserves and protects over 800 species of wildlife, and they do so without receiving any state tax dollars. It's the first time Game and Fish collaborated with Mother's Road Brewing Company, with the company rebranding one of their popular beers. The partnership was celebrated in Phoenix Friday.</p><p>"This is a new and innovative way to modernize government and to diversify our revenue sources," said Laura Canaca with Arizona Game and Fish.</p><p>"Arizona Game and Fish does so much for our wildlife, species conservation, our waterways and trails, and so it was a no brainer to really support them and to partner up for this great rebrand of our kolsh," said Evan Luthye with the Mother's Road Brewing Company.</p><p>The brewing company rebranding one of their most popular beers for a limited time. </p><p>"Kolsh is a great summer beer, is also just a great beer for the outdoors to really emphasize our activity with Arizona and the community," said Luthye.</p><p>The cans have been redesigned and labeled "Conserve and protect" Kolsh-style ale. For each case sold, $1 is donated back to Arizona Game and Fish.</p><p>"Mother's Road and Arizona Game and Fish have very similar values," said Canaca. 