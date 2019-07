PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Arizona Game and Fish officials are collaborating with a Flagstaff-based brewery, in an effort to raise awareness for wildlife conservation.

Game and Fish conserves and protects over 800 species of wildlife, and they do so without receiving any state tax dollars. It's the first time Game and Fish collaborated with Mother's Road Brewing Company, with the company rebranding one of their popular beers. The partnership was celebrated in Phoenix Friday.

"This is a new and innovative way to modernize government and to diversify our revenue sources," said Laura Canaca with Arizona Game and Fish.

"Arizona Game and Fish does so much for our wildlife, species conservation, our waterways and trails, and so it was a no brainer to really support them and to partner up for this great rebrand of our kolsh," said Evan Luthye with the Mother's Road Brewing Company.

The brewing company rebranding one of their most popular beers for a limited time.

"Kolsh is a great summer beer, is also just a great beer for the outdoors to really emphasize our activity with Arizona and the community," said Luthye.

The cans have been redesigned and labeled "Conserve and protect" Kolsh-style ale. For each case sold, $1 is donated back to Arizona Game and Fish.

"Mother's Road and Arizona Game and Fish have very similar values," said Canaca. "We care deeply about conserving wildlife across the State of Arizona."

"One of our values is to brew distinguished beer and to build community one pint at a time, and part of that is supporting all Arizonans," said Luthye.

The limited-time cans are sold in select grocery stores across the state, including Total Wine, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and AJ's Fine Foods.