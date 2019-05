PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Eight years ago, a group from Grand Canyon University had an idea -- they wanted to spend the day with residents of the Arizona State Veteran Home -- but what started as a small get together has grown over the years into a day of fun, games and storytelling, with a side of breakfast.

"We're coming out here, trying to make the veterans' days having some fun, playing some games with them, but honestly when my staff goes back, it warms their heart to be able to come out," said Bart Burkert, executive vice president of Business Military Operations.

Kimberly Trotta with the Arizona State Veteran Home says this is something residents look forward to every year.

"It's just a great experience for the residents cause they get to spend time with people, tell their stories, enjoy themselves, so it's a great experience," she said.

One of those residents is Ronald Lefever who says visits like this make the days so much brighter.

"To think that they think of us, and they do think of us!" he said. "Just being around these people, it's great. I can't explain it."

Trotta says a smile, a few games and a pat on the back is all it takes.

"Not everybody has family or visitors that come in, you know," she said. "We try to do as much as we can for every one of the residents, but it's just wonderful to have groups like this come in and do these kind of things for us."