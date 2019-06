PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Grand Canyon University confirmed on Friday the university's vice president, Roy Shick, has been fired.

In an e-mail to FOX 10, Bob Romantic, Executive Director of GCU's Office of Communications and Public Relations, confirmed details published in a Seattle Times article published on Wednesday, saying the university placed Shick on administrative leave after they were contacted by the Seattle Times on Friday over allegations of sexual assault against Shick, and fired him on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Times article, Shick was accused of sexual assault by a former University of Washington volleyball player named Cassandra Strickland, who said she was sexually assaulted in Shick's truck after he offered her a ride home. The incident, according to Strickland, happened in 2017, when she was 23.

Strickland agreed to have her name used in the story, according to the Seattle Times.

Strickland, according to the article, reported the incident to school officials months later. An investigation then found Strickland's allegations against Shick, then a Senior Associate Athletic Director for UW, to be credible. The school then reached a settlement with Strickland, agreeing to pay for therapy on the condition that she waives any claims against the school.

Shick was hired by the University of Washington in 2016, and had previously worked for the school from 2008 to 2014. According to the Seattle Times article, he resigned from his role at UW in January 2018, before the investigation concluded in March that same year. Shick did not take part in the investigation.

According to Romantic, Shick was hired by GCU in November 2018, and a routine background check at the time did not reveal any misconduct.