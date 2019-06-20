People living in the area are asked to evacuate immediately, and those who are not able to evacuate as asked to call 911. A temporary shelter facility has been set up for community members and small pets at the Lee Kornegay School, located at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami. Livestocks will be sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. Those unable to evacuate livestock are asked to paint phone numbers on their animals for future identification, before turning them loose.
As of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Woodbury Fire has burned just over 50,000 acres of land, and it is 41% contained. According to an update issued by fire officials Thursday morning, firefighters are facing challenges from high-intensity fire behavior due to critical fire weather.
PHOENIX (AP) -- Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. It says in a letter that Hacienda corrected some practices but remains out of compliance in other areas.
Hacienda has 60 days to appeal.
PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - State regulators have enacted emergency rules barring most Arizona electric utilities from disconnecting power to customers who are late on their bills from June 1 through Oct 15.
Thursday's action by Arizona Corporation Commission comes less than a week after it became known that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died after her power was disconnected last September. The emergency rules take effect immediately and last six months while regulators develop final rules on shutoffs in hot weather.
Arizona Public Service disconnected Stephanie Pullman's power because she only paid $125 of her $176 bill. The state's largest utility suspended disconnections last Thursday and Tucson Electric Power followed on Friday.
CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The key to a piano being able to put out beautiful music is by keeping it in tune. There aren't a ton of piano tuners out there, and today we introduce you to a teen who may be one of the youngest certified piano tuners in the country.
