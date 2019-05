GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office said Friday a Phoenix man has drowned at an area in the Fossil Creek area known as the "Toilet Bowl".

According to a statement, the man, identified as 62-year-old Ronald Hugh Henry, was recovered by the GCSO dive team at around 3:43 p.m. Thursday. GCSO's dispatch received a 911 call regarding a possible drowning at around 11:50 a.m. that same day, and eventually, crews with multiple agencies, including Pine-Strawberry Fire and Arizona Department of Public Safety, responded.

GCSO officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

