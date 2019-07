GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Gilbert Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a homicide that occurred on July 5.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. on July 5, a Hispanic or white male came into contact with a 55-year-old man and shot him. The victim was taken a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, who's considered to be armed and dangerous, is described as being between 5'9" - 5'11", 20 - 30 years of age, thin build, and has tattoos under his left eye, his neck, and arms.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Gilbert Police at (480)-503-6500 or to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.