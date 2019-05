Gilbert police are looking for someone who they say was pulled over by a person pretending to be a police officer. Gilbert police are looking for someone who they say was pulled over by a person pretending to be a police officer.

GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Gilbert police are looking for someone who they say was pulled over by a person pretending to be a police officer.

Video released by the Gilbert Police Department shows a vehicle being stopped by the police impersonator on May 8 near Power and Ray Roads.

On May 8, a person was stopped by a subject believed to be impersonating a police officer near Power and Ray, Gilbert. We would like to identify the party stopped in this case. Please contact the Gilbert Police Department at (480)503-6500 if you have information about this case. pic.twitter.com/YvpGnCnRwj — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 21, 2019

Police are hoping to identify the person who was pulled over so they can speak with them.

If you have any information, please call police at 480-503-6500.