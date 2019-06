PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Monsoon season has started, and it's important to have a plan to protect your pet.

Rain, flooding, winds, and of course those impressive walls of dust, Monsoon season is upon us. The storms can be scary, especially for your four-legged friends.

"If we have pets that have anxiety, we should be aware of that, so we can prepare for that instance prior to that have happening," said Dr. Kathleen Croteau with the Arizona Humane Society.