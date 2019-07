Photo courtesy of Glendale Fire Photo courtesy of Glendale Fire

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — One local baby made quite the entrance into the world, and Glendale Fire was there to help.

Firefighters and paramedics have to be prepared for every type of emergency, so when a call came in around 4:00 a.m. in June, Glendale Fire went to work.

"Typical dispatch for a pregnancy we don't really know until we get there," said Chris James with Glendale Fire.

What Chris James, Scott Schwegler, and William Young didn't know was how close mom was to giving birth.

"She was in labor her water broke," said Scott Schwegler.

"Mom started getting very anxious, she was telling us that the baby was coming right now," said William Young.

The firefighters worked side by side with paramedic Joshua Gallagher who arrived in the ambulance shortly before the firetruck did.

"It was all hands on deck by the time we knew she was going to deliver in the back we were grabbing the needed tools and equipment," said Joshua Gallagher.

The drive to the hospital was only 10 minutes away but the baby boy could not wait!

Oh Baby! The crew of E150 C shift had the honor of delivering this beautiful, healthy baby boy on the way to the hospital. Mom and baby are doing great. Welcome to the world little man. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/toYsQDqMyY — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 1, 2019

"I think we were two minutes from the hospital by the time it was happening, mom said I can't hold it anymore I'm pushing, we got ready and baby out in a matter of three minutes."

Mom and baby are healthy and the first responders are thrilled to be a part of something so special!