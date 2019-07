GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A shooting near 75th Ave and Glendale left one person dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to police.

Officials responded to the shooting and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Detectives told police two sets of individuals had a verbal confrontation resulting in shots being exchanged. Police say the two victims belonged to an opposing group that was involved.

One victim didn't survive the gunshots and was pronounced dead. The second victim is receiving treatment.

Glendale PD says Glendale Ave. westbound from 7100 to 7500 will be closed for two hours.